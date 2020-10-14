iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

