iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,706,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,927,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.