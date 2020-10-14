iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

