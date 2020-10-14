iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

