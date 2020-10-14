Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 7.8%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 1,118,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,705,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

