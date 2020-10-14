ITT (NYSE:ITT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

ITT stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

