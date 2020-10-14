Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 328.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.17 ($4.29).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price (down from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IWG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.81) on Friday. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.26.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

