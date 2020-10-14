Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

