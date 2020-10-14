Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $27.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

