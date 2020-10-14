Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

