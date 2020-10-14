Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. 140166 raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.54 and a 200-day moving average of $304.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total value of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.