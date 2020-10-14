Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

