Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.