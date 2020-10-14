Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €124.00 Price Target

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENX. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

ENX opened at €95.85 ($112.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.74. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

