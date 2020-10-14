Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

