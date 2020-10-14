Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

