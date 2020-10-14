Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

