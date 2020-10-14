Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

