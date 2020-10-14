Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $29.46 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.