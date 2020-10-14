Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Tesco alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.