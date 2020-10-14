Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CME Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

CME stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

