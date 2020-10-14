Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

