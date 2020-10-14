Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.