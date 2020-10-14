JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

JFrog stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

