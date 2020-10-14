JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Shares of FROG opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

