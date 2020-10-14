JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.