JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

