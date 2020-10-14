Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

