JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPS opened at GBX 538.51 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 431.33. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 million and a PE ratio of -47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

In other JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos news, insider Deborah Guthrie purchased 1,948 shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.80 ($12,979.88).

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

