JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €63.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.56 ($57.12).

Daimler stock opened at €48.88 ($57.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

