JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Neutral

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC lowered DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSV AS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $86.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

