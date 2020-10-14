JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXLA. B. Riley started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcella Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcella Health by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

