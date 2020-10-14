Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

