Karyopharm Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,766 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average volume of 194 put options.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

