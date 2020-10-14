KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.