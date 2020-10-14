KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

KEY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

