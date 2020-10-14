KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

