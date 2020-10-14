KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

