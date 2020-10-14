Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 511,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.