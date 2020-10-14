Koninklijke Ahold Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADRNY. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

