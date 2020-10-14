Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.