L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

LRLCY opened at $67.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

