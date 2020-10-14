L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.33

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 52132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

About L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

