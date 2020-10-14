L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in L3Harris by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in L3Harris by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.17. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.