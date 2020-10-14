Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,571 shares of company stock worth $12,004,030. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock opened at $374.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.