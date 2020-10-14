Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 22.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

