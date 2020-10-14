Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of GSEFF opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49.

About Land Securities Group

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

