Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 49.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

