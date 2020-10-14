Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 995 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

