Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

